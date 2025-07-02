Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Today’s show focuses on families. We take a look at motherhood across the globe. Also, dads in Japan struggling to reform fatherhood. Meanwhile, Turkey names 2025 the “Year of the Family,” unveiling financial incentives for new parents and urging couples to have more children. Plus a look at the life of Andrée Blouin, who helped lead independence movements across Africa.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices