Some of the auto industry's biggest innovators gathered in Shenzhen earlier this year for the Automotive World China Exhibition. From electric cars to self-driving sanitation vehicles, the event made it clear that the future of transportation is already here — and China is leading the way. Also, Somalis in the country's capital say they're discouraged by what they heard recently from the president of the United States. And, under Pope Leo's direction, the Vatican has joined seven other countries in being fully powered by solar energy. Plus, a rare floral phenomenon is unfolding in Rio de Janeiro.

