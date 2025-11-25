Taiwan is closely following Washington’s diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow, as it hopes for US support to stay independent from China. Also, Indian authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown in the Kashmir Valley following a bomb blast outside Delhi’s historic Red Fort last week. And, Britain prepares an overhaul of its asylum system as governments across Europe tighten their rules amid rising political pressure. Plus, a 14-year-old girl wins the gold medal in this year’s surfing competition in Iran.

