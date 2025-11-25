Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Taiwan is closely following Washington’s diplomacy with Beijing and Moscow, as it hopes for US support to stay independent from China. Also, Indian authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown in the Kashmir Valley following a bomb blast outside Delhi’s historic Red Fort last week. And, Britain prepares an overhaul of its asylum system as governments across Europe tighten their rules amid rising political pressure. Plus, a 14-year-old girl wins the gold medal in this year’s surfing competition in Iran.
