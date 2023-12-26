Israel is suspected of being behind the assassination of an Iranian revolutionary guard general in Syria over the weekend. The US also attacked pro-Iran groups in Iraq following an attack on US positions by these same groups. We take a look at Israel's hints at its willingness to regionalize the war between itself and Hamas. Also, after missing for three weeks, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has resurfaced in an Arctic penal colony in Siberia. And, the same wall preventing people from migrating across the US-Mexico border is also impacting wildlife. Plus, musician Zach Condon leads the band, Beirut, but his latest album is a solo project, recorded at an isolated cabin in Hadsel, Norway, near the Arctic Circle.





