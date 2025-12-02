At a large warehouse in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, dozens of US officials and soldiers — along with counterparts from other nations — are daily mapping out the day-after plan for Gaza. Also, an Indian government order to require the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones sparks debate about digital rights. And, international agencies are gearing up to send nearly $7 billion to Jamaica for hurricane recovery. Plus, Erling Haaland reaches a Premier League milestone in record time.

