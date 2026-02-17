The American civil rights icon, Rev. Jesse Jackson, died today at the age of 84. His advisor James Zogby, who traveled with him throughout the Middle East, discusses his legacy. Also, at this week's India AI Impact Summit, Delhi brings together leaders of nations and tech for what it's calling the first major summit on AI hosted in the Global South. And, remittances to Mexico fall for the first time in over a decade. Plus, the story of actor and director Robert Duvall who loved to tango.

