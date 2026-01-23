About half a million Syrians living in Turkey have returned to Syria — just one in five. Although aid groups estimate many more will follow, it's a difficult decision, and many are wary of Syria's new leader and struggling economy. Also, a stretched polar vortex is bringing severe winter storm conditions to half the continental US, and is causing temperatures to plummet across even more of the northern hemisphere. And, Guinea-Bissau's minister of health announced Thursday that the country was halting a controversial Danish-led, US-funded trial of a hepatitis B vaccine. Plus, a groundbreaking Australian play has come to New York for a few weeks. It's called "The Visitors," and it tells an important piece of Australian history from an Aboriginal perspective.

