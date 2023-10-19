The Biden administration has made commitments to both Ukraine and Israel to provide stepped up military support. We hear what the US is delivering to both governments, who determines which country gets which armaments and what the foreign policy implications are for a president who came into office promising to end US involvement in “forever wars.” And, misinformation and online hatred is playing a role in the war between Hamas and Israel. There's been an increasing number of fake images as well as hate speech directed at Muslims and Jews on social platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Also, in Greenland, a small autonomous vehicle is gathering data that's helping scientists figure out what happens when fresh water from icebergs melts into the ocean. Plus, a giant tortoise is looking for a forever home.