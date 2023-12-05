A former career American diplomat has been charged with serving as a secret agent for communist Cuba. Manuel Rocha is accused of being a Cuban mole inside the US government for decades. And, negotiators at the UN climate summit in Dubai are grappling with whether to call for a phase-out of fossil fuels. Australia, a major fossil fuel producer, is under a lot of pressure from Pacific countries and Western allies to join this pledge. Also, Israel and Hamas continue to battle in the Gaza Strip as the death toll from fighting climbs higher. The focus is now centered around the town of Khan Younis, where civilians have been told to evacuate by the Israel Defense Forces. Plus, the sound of Danish dystopian punk.

