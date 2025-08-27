Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Some foreign shippers are suspending US package deliveries, as a customs tax exemption for low-value goods comes to an end this Friday. Also, a look at the status of the Russian mercenary force Wagner Group’s operations in Mali. And, new mouth guards with flashing lights may be able to alert rugby players of potential concussions. Plus, Istanbul’s free public orchard allows visitors to pick their own produce.
