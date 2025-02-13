President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have signaled a dramatic shift in the US approach to Russia, Ukraine, and the NATO alliance. Where does that leave Europe? Also, the latest craze in cryptocurrency is using memes to bring attention to specific coins. They're called meme coins, and they're risky, because they're backed by nothing but internet attention. Now, one of the world's poorest countries has become the first to launch a national meme coin. The Central African Republic's president launched it on X, and it's been a wild ride ever since. And, in Spain, the trial of former women's national team coach Luis Rubiales comes to an end; Rubiales is accused of sexual aggression for a victory kiss that player Jennifer Hermoso says was not consensual.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.