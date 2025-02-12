Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 37min
Thumbnail for "RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp".
February 12, 202548min 57sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah amid Gaza forced removal plan".
US President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House as Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt is met with regional and global condemnation.
February 11, 202548min 37sec42.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Paris summit focuses on groundbreaking impact of AI".
An AI summit in Paris brings together world leaders, scientists and tech executives to discuss the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence, with EU nations and India playing “catch-up” to the US and China.
February 10, 202548min 12sec23.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Rising crime and insecurity on Ecuadorian voters' minds".
February 7, 202549min 17sec47.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Special envoy for LGBTQ rights under Biden says Trump administration will set back clock decades".
February 6, 202549min 36sec47.65 MB
Thumbnail for "How controversial comments from the US president could affect ongoing ceasefire negotiations".
February 5, 202548min 48sec46.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Washington challenges Beijing's ties to Latin America".
February 4, 202548min 26sec23.15 MB
Thumbnail for "US tariffs against Mexico delayed as Canada prepares to respond in kind".
February 3, 202548min 7sec39.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Ahmad al-Sharaa takes over as Syria’s transitional president".
Syria’s de-facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa was declared the country’s transitional president on Wednesday. The former rebel leader addressed Syrians directly yesterday and called for justice and elections following a transitional period.
January 31, 202549min 45sec23.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide".
Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime.
January 30, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Stampede kills dozens in India at world's largest religious gathering".
January 29, 202549min 23sec23.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico's ambitious plan to receive deportees from the US".
January 28, 202554min 38sec52.48 MB
Thumbnail for "80 years since Auschwitz liberation".
Royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from more than 50 countries gathered in southern Poland today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
January 27, 202549min 19sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "People in Gaza return to what is left of their homes".
January 24, 202547min 59sec22.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Syria looks to reform economically in post-Assad era".
January 23, 202548min 58sec47.04 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump's foreign policy picks say about the war in Ukraine".
January 22, 202549min 18sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel conducts raid in the West Bank city of Jenin".
January 21, 202548min 43sec46.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president".
President Donald Trump laid out foreign policy promises, goals and predictions during his swearing-in ceremony as he assumes another term in office.
January 20, 202549min 8sec23.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel's Cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal".
January 17, 202549min 45sec23.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinians and Israelis react to potential ceasefire".
Palestinians and Israelis react to a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
January 16, 202549min 20sec47.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas".
After months of back and forth, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal.
January 15, 202549min 20sec23.58 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea trial could remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office".
A trial is underway this week in South Korea's Constitutional Court that could remove the country's president from office.
January 14, 202549min 7sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "A conversation with a former North Korean soldier".
January 13, 202548min 5sec46.18 MB
Thumbnail for "2024 hottest year on record".
January 10, 202548min 55sec46.98 MB
Thumbnail for "As Jimmy Carter is lain to rest, his human rights legacy is remembered".
January 9, 202549min 34sec23.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Musk rattles European politics".
January 8, 202548min 47sec23.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Giant quake rocks sacred Tibetan town".
January 7, 202550min 56sec24.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns".
January 6, 202549min 46sec47.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Cuba sees decreasing tourism".
Tourism in Cuba has not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic began; and new conditions on the island are deterring tourists from visiting to soak up its culture, beauty and political history.
January 3, 202548min 37sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine ends contract that allowed Russian gas to reach Europe".
Kyiv opts to not renew a contract with Moscow that brought Russian natural gas to Europe and $1 billion dollars in transit fees to Ukraine.
January 2, 202549min 9sec23.62 MB

RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp

Thumbnail for "RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp".
February 12, 202548min 57sec

The civil war in Sudan has been raging for nearly two years and has displaced an estimated 12 million people. Now, there are reports that the breakaway military faction, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has stormed the Zamzam Refugee Camp in North Darfur, Sudan's largest displacement camp. We hear from an expert who has been monitoring the situation on the ground. Denmark is dismantling immigrant neighborhoods where the government says residents — mostly people from the Middle East — don’t share “Danish values.” A law that came into effect six years ago paved the way for the government to kick folks out of public housing, and then entice people who do have Danish values to move in. That is to say: white Danes. The project is sparking vocal criticism throughout Europe. Also, a balancing act in the city of Kyoto: how to preserve the city's spiritual heritage while still benefiting from the heavy tourism it draws. And, Ukrainian journalist and Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov stops by The World to discuss his recent novel, as well as the current situation in Ukraine.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp".
RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp
00:00
48:57