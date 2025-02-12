The civil war in Sudan has been raging for nearly two years and has displaced an estimated 12 million people. Now, there are reports that the breakaway military faction, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has stormed the Zamzam Refugee Camp in North Darfur, Sudan's largest displacement camp. We hear from an expert who has been monitoring the situation on the ground. Denmark is dismantling immigrant neighborhoods where the government says residents — mostly people from the Middle East — don’t share “Danish values.” A law that came into effect six years ago paved the way for the government to kick folks out of public housing, and then entice people who do have Danish values to move in. That is to say: white Danes. The project is sparking vocal criticism throughout Europe. Also, a balancing act in the city of Kyoto: how to preserve the city's spiritual heritage while still benefiting from the heavy tourism it draws. And, Ukrainian journalist and Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov stops by The World to discuss his recent novel, as well as the current situation in Ukraine.

