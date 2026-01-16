With votes tallied from about 50% of polling places, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni is projected to win reelection in Uganda. Also, Indian authorities continue searching for an elephant that’s already killed 22 people in the first two weeks of 2026. And, Sara Mardini, who was arrested for helping rescue migrants from the sea in 2018, is acquitted of her charges in Greece. Plus, searching for the best mıhlama for breakfast in Turkey.

