Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest on charges of masterminding a coup to overturn the country's 2022 election. Also, the reinterpretation by AI of a popular movie in India sparks debate. And, a retired US military officer discusses his firsthand experience at the controversial food distribution sites run by the joint US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Plus, attempts to convince Thai society to embrace a traditionally reviled lizard.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices