Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest on charges of masterminding a coup to overturn the country's 2022 election. Also, the reinterpretation by AI of a popular movie in India sparks debate. And, a retired US military officer discusses his firsthand experience at the controversial food distribution sites run by the joint US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Plus, attempts to convince Thai society to embrace a traditionally reviled lizard.

