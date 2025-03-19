Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In Turkey, a political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been detained. The mayor of Istanbul was arrested during a raid on his home, and accused of corruption and assisting a Kurdish militant group in the country's south. Press conferences and demonstrations have been banned in the country for four days. Also, the ongoing impact of Voice of America in former Soviet republics in central Asia. And, March Madness is here — we have a look at a Ukrainian player making an impact on Notre Dame's women's basketball team.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.