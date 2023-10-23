Qatar played the delicate role of negotiator this weekend in the release of two US hostages held by Hamas. But an estimated 200 hostages remain in captivity. Now, many in the region are looking to the tiny, energy-rich Gulf state to reach out to Hamas and press for more releases. And, the first round of elections shows voters' reluctance in Argentina to easily hand the presidency to a far-right libertarian candidate who has promised drastic changes for the country. Also, Ukraine's fight against the Russians is being called the first-ever drone war, as it carries out reconnaissance missions and launches strikes using drones. But it's not Ukraine's military that is building the drones, but small-scale entrepreneurs. Plus, the world's oldest dog dies at the age of 31.