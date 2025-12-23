In Ukraine, the Christmas season is being observed even amid war. We hear one story from a Christian ministry leader and Kyiv resident. Also, the Trump Administration has recalled nearly 30 ambassadors and senior embassy officials, serving mostly in African and Asian countries, from their posts. And, a $500 million AI factory is set to open in Armenia. Plus, members of Parliament grant full clearance for Santa Claus to use Ireland’s airspace to deliver toys to the country’s children.

