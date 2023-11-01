The Rafah crossing gates swung open for individuals today for the first time since the Israel-Gaza war began. Hundreds of foreign nationals and wounded civilians streamed through, but the majority of the estimated 400 US citizens in Gaza weren’t permitted to exit. And, the Palestinian Authority used to control Gaza but was largely squeezed out after Hamas took over. They still run the much-larger Palestinian territory, the West Bank, but do they have any power to speak or act on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza now? Also, top AI experts and representatives from major countries with ambitions in developing artificial intelligence are meeting at a country estate in England. Plus, the German president apologizes for colonial rule in Tanzania.

