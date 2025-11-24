Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Fires in drought-stricken Iran are threatening ancient forests that are home to endangered species. Also, Ireland considers making a program permanent that would provide a stable income for artists. And, we bring you updates on the outcome of the UN climate summit in Belem, Brazil. Plus, a look at the origins of apples in Central Asia.
