The election results in Hungary are seismic. After four consecutive terms under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, people voted overwhelmingly on Sunday for opposition leader Péter Magyar to take the country in a new direction. Also, as negotiations between the US and Iran fail, a discussion about how the dismantling of diplomatic expertise in the US has hindered current efforts to end the war. And, the largest international group representing commercial pilots is calling for pilots to have "final and non-negotiable" authority to refuse flights over conflict zones. Plus, a tribute to Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, whose music has been a soundtrack for people's lives for multiple generations.

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