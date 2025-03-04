Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on the United States' top three trading partners, Canada, Mexico and China. China's response came fast, during a week of meetings in Beijing, to set the country's policy agenda for the next year. Also, some European countries prepare for a possible breakup with the US after 80 years of trans-Atlantic cooperation. Plus, Iraq conducted its first census in nearly 40 years: what the data revealed. And families in Valencia, Spain, are getting help from scientists to salvage family photos lost in last fall's flooding.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices