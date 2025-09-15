Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Over the weekend in London, more than 100,000 people took to the streets for the anti-immigrant "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, featuring Elon Musk as a guest speaker. Also, Syria holds its first parliamentary elections since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad. And, a first-of-its-kind agreement to deal with overfishing around the world goes into effect. Plus, a look back at the 1881 global tour of the last king of Hawaii.
