Over the weekend in London, more than 100,000 people took to the streets for the anti-immigrant "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, featuring Elon Musk as a guest speaker. Also, Syria holds its first parliamentary elections since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad. And, a first-of-its-kind agreement to deal with overfishing around the world goes into effect. Plus, a look back at the 1881 global tour of the last king of Hawaii.

