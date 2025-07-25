Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes yesterday after peace talks failed in Turkey. Drones have taken on a pivotal role in that war, and are also reshaping modern warfare around the globe. Also, Turkish firms are on track to sell more than $8 billion dollars in military hardware this year, a new record for the country. And, young people in Togo are protesting against a recent government move to consolidate power for the country's leader. Plus, South African musician Bakithi Kumalo, who is known for his bass playing, is all over Paul Simon's seminal album “Graceland.”

