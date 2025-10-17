Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the White House for his third visit since US President Donald Trump returned to office. While Zelenskyy hopes for stepped-up US support in the form of Tomahawk missiles, Trump's newly announced second summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin could complicate matters. Also, Israelis are cheering the return of 20 living hostages, and the potential remains of another 28, but the deal will not bring relief to the relatives of those whose bodies cannot be found. And, a small population of desert lions in Namibia become the only maritime lions in the world. Plus, musicians battle for glory at the legendary International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland.

