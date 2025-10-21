Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region overnight, leaving its northern part without power and in some cases without water. Power engineers are working to repair the damage and restore electricity. Also, Emmanuel “Meme” del Real, founding member of the Mexican band Café Tacvba, which redefined Latin rock with humor and experimentation, steps into the spotlight with "La Montaña Encendida" ("The Burning Mountain") — his first solo album. And, National Book Award winner Ha Jin is set to publish a new coming-of-age novel set against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Plus, Italy is celebrating the 50th birthday of Pimpa, the beloved Italian children’s comic character with a penchant for adventure, this year.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.