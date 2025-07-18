Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A Chinese university has expelled a female student over her allegedly dating a foreigner. The move has sparked debate on Chinese social media about gender bias and nationalism. Also, the death of a famous skydiver in Italy raises questions about what drives extreme athletes despite the dangers. And, the British government plans new laws to curb the resale of performance tickets at sky-high prices. Plus, we look at why a Danish bookstore owner decided to keep boxes of books that were bound for Kenya.
