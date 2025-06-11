Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

June 11, 202548min 22sec23.22 MB
June 10, 202549min 13sec47.28 MB
June 9, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli PM confirms his government is arming groups in Gaza".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms an allegation by lawmaker Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming criminal groups in Gaza.
June 6, 202548min 53sec46.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Xi agree during phone call to meet in-person".
US President Donald Trump described his 90-minute conversation today with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as "very good." The call comes as Washington and Beijing have been accusing one another of violating a trade truce that both nations had recently agreed to.
June 5, 202548min 33sec23.31 MB
Thumbnail for "US firm Boston Consulting Group quits Gaza relief initiative".
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based firm that helped design and manage an aid initiative to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza in areas controlled by the Israeli military, has withdrawn its team from the operation.
June 4, 202548min 35sec46.67 MB
Thumbnail for "US to reduce number of military bases in Syria".
The US is planning to scale down its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one. We also take a look back at survivors of chemical attacks conducted by Assad regime forces during the Syrian civil war.
June 3, 202548min 57sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia and Ukraine pursue peace talks in Turkey as they exchange airstrikes".
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul, Turkey, today for peace talks as both sides continued to conduct airstrikes. The delegations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but no ceasefire.
June 2, 202548min 52sec46.94 MB
Thumbnail for "The White House says it's working on a ceasefire deal for Gaza".
May 30, 202549min23.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Poland votes this weekend in election seen as test for democracy".
May 29, 202549min 6sec47.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Concerns grow over suspicious candidates in Mexico's 1st judicial election".
May 28, 202548min 47sec23.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia captures 4 Ukrainian villages amid intense bombing campaign".
May 27, 202548min 7sec46.22 MB
May 26, 202548min 53sec23.51 MB
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
May 23, 202549min 39sec47.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Germany signals shift in defense policy by stationing troops in Lithuania".
Germany is deploying 5,000 troops to Lithuania, marking the first such permanent deployment to another country since the end of World War II.
May 22, 202548min 54sec46.98 MB
Turkish officials say they've caught Chinese intelligence using fake cell phone towers to eavesdrop on Uyghurs and the Turkish government.
May 21, 202548min 1sec23.07 MB
Police in El Salvador have arrested Ruth López, a prominent human rights defender who headed the anti-corruption unit at the rights group Cristosal.
May 20, 202548min 27sec23.26 MB
Displaced Syrians are returning to their homes following years of civil war. One photographer, Alaa Hassan, who was 25 years old when the uprisings against former President Bashar al-Assad began, hopes to now document the loss and rebirth of his country.
May 19, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB
May 16, 202548min 39sec23.35 MB
May 15, 202548min 17sec23.18 MB
President Trump's announcement that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted was met with elation by Syrians, but the country still has a long way to go to recover from years of civil war and brutal dictatorship.
May 14, 202548min 23sec23.25 MB
May 13, 202547min 48sec45.92 MB
May 12, 202548min 3sec23.07 MB
Pope Leo XIV gave his first mass as pontiff today and is being celebrated across the globe, including in Peru, where he carried out decades of missionary work and became a naturalized citizen.
May 9, 202549min 37sec47.65 MB
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope. The 69-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.
May 8, 202547min 51sec22.97 MB
Indian jets launch airstrikes on nine sites inside Pakistan in retaliation for a militant group's attack on mostly Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago.
May 7, 202548min 50sec23.46 MB
More than a hundred Catholic cardinals from 70 different countries will convene for a secretive conclave on Wednesday to select a new pope. It's not clear who will ultimately be chosen to lead the Catholic Church next.
May 6, 202548min 27sec23.26 MB
Israel’s security cabinet has approved a new military offensive designed to “capture” Gaza and hold it indefinitely. The plan would relocate many of Gaza’s 2 million residents to the south and shutter hundreds of community kitchens.
May 5, 202549min 5sec47.15 MB
May 2, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
May 1, 202548min 58sec23.5 MB

Duterte dynasty faces judgment day

June 11, 202548min 22sec

In the Philippines, an impeachment court convenes on Wednesday against Sara Duterte, the current vice president and daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte. With her father currently detained by the International Criminal Court, Sara Duterte is seen as her family's last hope to continue their political dynasty. Also, a Haitian church that's helping internally displaced people get back on their feet. And, K-pop superstars BTS announce a reunion, as two more members of the band complete their military service.

Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Duterte dynasty faces judgment day
