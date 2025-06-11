Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In the Philippines, an impeachment court convenes on Wednesday against Sara Duterte, the current vice president and daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte. With her father currently detained by the International Criminal Court, Sara Duterte is seen as her family's last hope to continue their political dynasty. Also, a Haitian church that's helping internally displaced people get back on their feet. And, K-pop superstars BTS announce a reunion, as two more members of the band complete their military service.
