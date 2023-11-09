Israel announced on Thursday that it would allow for a daily "humitarian pause" that would enable trapped residents of Gaza City to leave. Thousands continue to stream out of Gaza heading further south in the Gaza Strip. And, Palestinian journalist and former New York Times correspondent Taghreed El-Khodary is deeply worried about friends and relatives now dispersed throughout Gaza. From 2001 to 2009, Khodary was one of the few Western media voices on the ground in Gaza. Also, since October, more than 8,000 people, mainly Africans, have come to the shores on Spain's Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco in the Atlantic Ocean. The tiny island of El Hierro alone has received over 6,000 migrants. Plus, a "seismic swarm" closes a spa in Iceland.