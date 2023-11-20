Over the weekend, officials from Qatar said progress had been made on a potential deal to release some of the nearly 240 hostages Hamas took captive from Israel on Oct. 7. The agreement would reportedly mean that Hamas would set free around 50 women and children and in return, Israel would agree to a temporary ceasefire of several days. And, since the start of the war in Gaza, communication blackouts have become common. Without phones, people can't call for an ambulance or let their families know they are alive. Also, Kenya’s Parliament approved the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti, to lead a multinational force to help deal with the rise in gang violence. But the same day, the country’s High Court temporarily blocked the deployment amid a legal challenge from opposition politicians. Plus, remembering Rosalynn Carter.

