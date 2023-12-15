It’s been a bittersweet 24 hours for Ukraine. First, the unexpected news that EU leaders have agreed to start talks to allow Ukraine join the bloc. But hours later came the blow: A funding package for Ukraine worth more than $55 billion had been vetoed by Hungary. And, ever since the brutal attack by Hamas in Israel, the group has been charged with committing acts of sexual violence. But it was just last week, two months after the event, that the UN's Special Representative on Sexual Violence expressed "grave concern" over these reports. Also, a rusting oil tanker with a million barrels of oil was in danger of breaking up when a rescue mission was launched this year by the UN. Veteran diplomat David Gressly is credited with averting a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea by brokering a deal to replace the endangered vessel. Plus, the sounds of late Malian guitarist Zani Diabaté live on.

