The UN Security Council adopted a resolution today calling for more aid to be distributed to residents in Gaza. The US abstained from the vote, after a week of wrangling during which the US Ambassador to the UN crafted language to ensure that the US wouldn't veto the resolution. And, US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to discuss the number of migrants at the border. More than 10,000 people have been crossing into the US every day this week. Also, after an outstanding victory this past summer, Bernardo Arévalo is scheduled to be sworn in as the President of Guatemala on Jan. 14. But the country's ruling class is preventing him from taking office. Plus, a look at the writer who published a satirical magazine while hiding in a Dutch home during WWII.

