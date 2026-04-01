A look at how security feeds and traffic cameras have become tools in some of the most high-level killings in recent wars. Also, Bologna, Italy, has established a certification process to distinguish authentic pasta and the artisans who make them from imposters. And, the European Broadcasting Union has announced the launch of the international song competition Eurovision in Asia. Plus, new scientific research finds that “googly eyes” can help deter seagulls.

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