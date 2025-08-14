Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Experts say extremist groups from around the world are using artificial intelligence to produce propaganda and appeal to new audiences. Also, flight attendants for Canada's largest airline are planning to walk off the job at midnight on Saturday over wage disputes. And, we hear from Ukrainians ahead of a meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Alaska on Friday. Plus, a family that’s been making Roman balances for centuries.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices