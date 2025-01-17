Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israel's security Cabinet has okayed a ceasefire deal with Hamas. But some members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet have threatened to resign and the future of his government remains in the balance. Also, authorities around the world are trying to crack down on AI-generated images of child sexual abuse. And, the most-beloved sport in Canada — hockey — is getting an update. This year, the sport will be broadcast in Indigenous languages Cree and Inuktitut.
