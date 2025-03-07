Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Russian state television used to portray the US as the Kremlin's biggest adversary. But since President Donald Trump's return to the White House, state-controlled media outlets in Russia are changing their tune. Also, the race between China and Japan to build the fastest bullet train. And, a cross-cultural collaboration between two jazz greats, one from the United States, the other from Brazil. Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento.
