Russian reaction to Trump-Ukraine policy

The changing dynamic between Russia and Syria

Long-cherished US-Canada friendship under pressure

China's reaction to US tariffs

Ukrainians supportive of Zelenskyy following White House clash

Oval Office meeting between US and Ukraine cut short after heated argument President Donald Trump met today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, who was set sign a deal allowing the US access to rare earth metals in exchange for military support. But the cordial conversation soon devolved into a shouting match.

Second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal remains uncertain Although Israeli leaders say they’re sending a negotiating team to Cairo, Egypt, both Israel and Hamas are wary about the second phase of a ceasefire deal. The first phase of the fragile truce is set to expire on Saturday.

US and Ukraine secure mineral deal The US and Ukraine are planning to work together to develop Ukraine's mineral, oil and gas resources.

US sides with Russia in historic UNGA vote on Ukraine With a new administration at the helm, the US voted yesterday against a UNGA resolution blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the US slashed

The remains of 4 hostages are returned to Israel in latest ceasefire trade

Brazil's Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot

US and Russia pursue peace talks in Riyadh without Ukraine at the table

Special: Focus on Ukraine

Lebanon is at a crossroads 20 years after their prime minister was assassinated

Trump's action on Ukraine leave Europe flat-footed

RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp

Trump meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah amid Gaza forced removal plan US President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House as Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt is met with regional and global condemnation.

Paris summit focuses on groundbreaking impact of AI An AI summit in Paris brings together world leaders, scientists and tech executives to discuss the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence, with EU nations and India playing “catch-up” to the US and China.

Rising crime and insecurity on Ecuadorian voters' minds

Special envoy for LGBTQ rights under Biden says Trump administration will set back clock decades

How controversial comments from the US president could affect ongoing ceasefire negotiations

Washington challenges Beijing's ties to Latin America

US tariffs against Mexico delayed as Canada prepares to respond in kind

Ahmad al-Sharaa takes over as Syria’s transitional president Syria’s de-facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa was declared the country’s transitional president on Wednesday. The former rebel leader addressed Syrians directly yesterday and called for justice and elections following a transitional period.

Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime.

Stampede kills dozens in India at world's largest religious gathering

Mexico's ambitious plan to receive deportees from the US