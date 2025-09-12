Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election loss. Also, Lithuania remains on edge as Russia and Belarus hold joint military drills. And, a look at how a five-day strike by tube operators, London’s subway system, caused rush hour chaos across the city. Plus, Albania rolls out the world's first AI-powered government minister.
