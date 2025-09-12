Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election loss. Also, Lithuania remains on edge as Russia and Belarus hold joint military drills. And, a look at how a five-day strike by tube operators, London’s subway system, caused rush hour chaos across the city. Plus, Albania rolls out the world's first AI-powered government minister.

