European Union envoys seem set to unblock a $106 billion loan for Kyiv now that Ukraine is once again sending Russian oil to Europe. Also, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney lays out a strategy for the country to move forward without economic or military support from the United States. And, Spain announced last year that it would grant working papers to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who'd entered the country without permission, but it wasn't prepared for the deluge of applications that soon poured in. Plus, some light-hearted music from the German indy-pop quartet Rikas.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices