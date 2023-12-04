With fighting resuming between Israel and Hamas, disease is spreading among the Gaza civilian population. Potable water is harder to find and southern Gaza is more cramped as people flee airstrikes by Israel's military. And, three commercial ships were hit by missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen on Sunday. A US Navy destroyer, the USS Carney, came to their defense and shot down three Houthi-operated drones. Also, Russian customs data show that parts that could be used in military hardware are coming into the country through Turkey. The country did not impose sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but it pledged to not help Russia circumvent them. Plus, a new Bjork song pays homage to her native Iceland's wild fish.

