The war in Iran suggests many of the doctrines, rules and assumptions that have shaped US military strategy for decades may no longer apply. Also, the South Korean government is stepping in over concerns about the nation’s declining birthrate amid an expensive apartment rental market. And, Serbia is facing an energy crisis with its national oil company under US sanctions because of its majority Russian-ownership. Plus, researchers in Massachusetts discover a haunting whale song on decades-old audio equipment.

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