Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Pope Francis has died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Also, the Israeli military says an “operational misunderstanding” led to the killing of 15 unarmed Palestinian medics last month. And, a Tunisian court hands down harsh prison sentences to political opponents of the country's president as the country backslides on democracy. Plus, runners from around the world take part in the Boston Marathon.
