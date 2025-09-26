In Denmark, authorities are investigating a series of drone sightings near major airports and airbases in the country this week. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the country was in the midst of a “hybrid war." Also, Iran will end its participation in international weapons inspections if United Nations sanctions are reimposed, says Ali Larijani, the country's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. And, Moldova heads to the polls this weekend in what its President Maia Sandu calls the most consequential election in the country’s history. The pro-EU leader has accused Russia of mounting an “unprecedented” campaign to influence the result. Plus, with Korea's pop music scene eclipsing other musicians and styles found in Seoul, we offer one example of an artist who does not perform K-pop.

