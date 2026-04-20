Six months after a ceasefire was announced in Gaza, conditions remain dire. The cost of rebuilding the enclave’s infrastructure alone is estimated at more than $71 billion. Also, Spain takes the lead as European relations with Israel fray. And, New York City stalwart rockers The Strokes made headlines with their with their song “Oblivius" at Coachella, accompanied by a video montage of US and CIA involvement in overseas assassinations and regime change efforts. Plus, a robot called Lightning won a half marathon in Beijing on Sunday, several minutes faster than the human world record-holder, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo.

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