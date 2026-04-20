Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Six months after a ceasefire was announced in Gaza, conditions remain dire. The cost of rebuilding the enclave’s infrastructure alone is estimated at more than $71 billion. Also, Spain takes the lead as European relations with Israel fray. And, New York City stalwart rockers The Strokes made headlines with their with their song “Oblivius" at Coachella, accompanied by a video montage of US and CIA involvement in overseas assassinations and regime change efforts. Plus, a robot called Lightning won a half marathon in Beijing on Sunday, several minutes faster than the human world record-holder, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices