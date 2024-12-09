Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
For the first time in two decades, Syrians say they are experiencing a taste of freedom after President Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Also, a motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed over the weekend but many are still calling on him to resign. And, Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama has clinched a comeback election victory and will return to power seven years after stepping down. Plus, singer-guitarist Olguita Acuña carries on her activism after fleeing to Costa Rica from Nicaragua.
