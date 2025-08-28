Russia's massive attack on Ukraine’s capital kills at least 19 people and injures many dozens more. Ukrainians grapple with heading to shelters or riding out incoming attacks. Also, UN officials see no end in sight for conflict in both Gaza and the West Bank. Meanwhile, protests by Israelis are on the rise. And, Greenland wants a new international airport to boost tourism. Plus, images of lions, cobras and sloths are among the winners of this year’s Wildlife Photography competition.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.