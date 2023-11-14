Fighting in Gaza has zeroed in more and more tightly on Gaza City, as the Israeli military relentlessly pushes against Hamas, cornering it. Israel has repeatedly alleged that Hamas is hiding its fighters beneath hospitals, a charge that the group denies. We hear how Israel plans to bring the fight to a close and what can be done about the large numbers of civilian casualties. And, Ireland is one of the most pro-Palestinian countries in Europe. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire. But in Northern Ireland, the picture is more complicated. Also, the violence in Sudan between the country's military and the Rapid Support Forces continues unabated. The RSF has now taken the majority of the Darfur region and, earlier this month, carried out mass killings. Plus, Napoleon's hat heads to auction this weekend in France.