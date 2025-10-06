Representatives from Israel and Hamas are meeting indirectly in Egypt today to talk about an end to the war in Gaza. At the center of the talks is a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which includes details about the release of hostages, future governance in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas. Also, a Russian drone and missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Lviv was one of the most serious attacks on the city since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion. And, South African prosecutors are reopening an inquest into the death of the prominent anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko nearly 50 years after he died in police custody. Plus, an installation at this year’s Momentum Biennale in Norway explores the connections between nature, global issues and sound.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.