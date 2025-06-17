Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israelis and Iranians spent the day today fleeing or hiding from the back-and-forth bombing between their two countries. Also, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap faces a terrorism-related charge. And, the Louvre museum in Paris closes down as staff members protest working conditions. Plus, Switzerland offers 370,000 bunkers, enough to shelter all 9 million residents for up to two weeks during a national emergency.
