The ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas — that has been extended for another two days — has given Gaza a brief respite from the war. But the flow of aid into the enclave, including water, food and medical supplies, still remains tenuous. Also, South Africa has been one of the few countries to cut diplomatic ties with Israel. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the deaths and destruction in Gaza are tantamount to war crimes and many South African leaders believe Israel's control over the Palestinian territories resembles apartheid. And in the Netherlands, controversial far-right politician Geert Wilders and his party won the Dutch parliamentary election last week in a surprise victory. Plus, a conversation with the feminist activist collective Pussy Riot that's on tour in North America.

