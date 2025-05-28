Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Mexico is set to become the first country in the world where every single judge is elected by popular vote. But as the country prepares for its first nationwide judicial election, concerns are mounting about many of the candidates. Activists say they have not been properly vetted, and numerous candidates have alleged ties to organized crime and religious groups. Also, Myanmar junta and rebels are facing political pressure from neighboring countries to end the civil war there. And, why many Palestinians are suspicious of the aid group that just began distributing food aid inside Gaza.
