Since the Iran war began, Tehran has been sending drones and missiles into its Gulf state neighbors' territories. The Gulf countries insist this is not their war, but Iran doesn't seen to see it that way. Also, a former Austrian intelligence officer is on trial in Vienna accused of spying for Russia. And, a new report from Human Rights Watch finds that drone strikes targeting Haitian gangs have killed dozens of civilians and children. Plus, a new interpretation of soundtrack music from the late Icelandic composer Johann Johannsson.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices